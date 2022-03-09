World

Women fleeing Ukraine are being exploited unscrupulously: they are promised transportation in exchange for sex

The Baptist Charity Service drew attention to the fact that unscrupulous men who cross the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, arriving alone, with a package, are being asked for sexual services or amazing sums in exchange for transportation or accommodation.

Unfortunately, there are always unscrupulous people who take advantage of the miserable situation of people in need. These hyenas have already appeared on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, according to a report by RTL Klub .

The case was brought to the attention of Ágnes Coll, head of the anti-trafficking program of the Baptist Charity Service. According to him, this is a long-known and completely typical process. First there is an implantation period, someone goes to the victim, treats him kindly. Everything seems to be in the greatest order, really welcomed in a home, in a household.

Then all of a sudden they say, well, but then you have to do something for accommodation. For example, to provide sexual services. Because of this, several mothers have already contacted the aid organization.

