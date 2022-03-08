Women in the food delivery service in Italy

An organization called ‘Takev’ has taken this initiative based on app for food delivery of bikes to earn money safely for girls.

Alessia rides her red electric bike with food. A smile on his face. He smiled at the victory after delivering food to the customers’ homes. 20-year-old Alessia has chosen this path to become self-reliant.

In the Italian capital Rome, a company called ‘Takev’ has taken this initiative based on the app of food delivery of bikes for earning money especially for girls. An alarm has been given to each rider for the safety of the girls. Whenever they are in danger, it will ring immediately. The initiative is really commendable and safe, said Takev customers.

a Woman Says, I was looking for a job that would give me security as well as a chance to make money. I would like to thank Tekev for taking such a great step.

Unlike other apps, Takev Riders pays weekly leave, paid leave due to illness, and a monthly stipend as an employee.

Italy’s economy is on the brink of collapse due to the long two-year Corona epidemic. The financial condition of many families is deplorable. So this time around, along with the men, the Italian girls have taken up the task of delivering food on the milestone of International Women’s Day.