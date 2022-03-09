Wout van Aert doubles with time trial victory in Paris-Nice: “This is what I’ve been doing all my life: fight against myself”

He has not yet had to climb in this Paris-Nice, but we know from the Tour how well he can do that. He already did sprints: on Monday and Tuesday he finished second and third. He raced hard on Sunday, he ran off with two teammates after which he gave away the victory to Laporte. In today’s time trial, Van Aert took care of himself: he went ‘all in’ and won by two seconds.

Bad number, because in the morning performance manager Mathieu Heijboer took into account that Van Aert would lose four to five seconds because he could not start in his custom-made time trial suit. As the leader in the points standings, he had to drive with the green outfit of the organization. Van Aert grinned at the finish: “It’s a shame I didn’t have my own suit, then I could have taken it easy.”

The truth is, of course, that he is a world-class time trialist, even without a special suit. Van Aert combines two important qualities: he is very strong, which means he develops enormous strength and he can go incredibly deep. Today he was the only one who could not stand on his feet after the arrival. He had to lie down for a long time. You can also see that with Mathieu van der Poel, but otherwise there are not many riders who can go into the red like that. Most collide with a wall, Van Aert goes through it.

Of all that he is very good at, time trialling is perhaps his greatest speciality. As a sprinter he has to recognize his superiority in types such as Jakobsen and Ewan. As a time trialist, he only has to be afraid of Ganna. He had to think about it for himself. “Is time trial my strongest quality? If you look purely at the performance required, the answer is yes. Time trialing is close to what I’ve been doing in cyclo-cross all my life: fighting against myself. But if you look at everything it takes to be a top time trialist — all the hours on the bike, the wind tunnel tests, all those little details — the answer is no. I focus on too many things to do this perfectly. Sometimes that is a frustration for myself. There simply isn’t enough time to do all the workouts I’d like to do.

After which Van Aert once again declared his love for time trial. “I think this is a very nice discipline. The beauty is in the details, in the position you have to assume on the bike. In that sense, time trialing is the only aspect in cycling that comes close to Formula 1.

His knee, which still bothered him on Tuesday, was no longer an issue today. “I didn’t feel the wound anymore,” said Van Aert. “It’s worse walking or taking the stairs than cycling.”

He took the few steps to the podium quickly. Van Aert was happy to pick up his yellow jersey. Very different from what would have been the case with Roglic. “He was happy that he could go to the bus straight away”, Van Aert laughed. The Slovenian had first wished his teammate congratulations — the two came in just after each other and enthusiastically handed out pats on the back. Roglic called our compatriot “a machine”. “I’ll have to work on my fitness,” he added with a wink.