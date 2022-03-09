Xi Jinping calls for “maximum restraint” in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for maximum restraint in Ukraine. On Tuesday, he said, “China is suffering from the resumption of hostilities in Europe.” According to the British news agency Reuters, this is the strongest statement of the Chinese leader since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz. The meeting focused on the three countries’ joint support for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to China’s state-run CCTV.

Describing the situation in Ukraine as “horrendous”, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the priority should be to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. He added that France and Germany should take further steps to reduce the negative impact of the crisis. At the same time, the Chinese president expressed concern about the impact of sanctions on the global financial system, energy supply, transportation and the stability of the supply chain.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing does not even agree to call it aggression. They have always opposed the imposition of sanctions on Russia. China considers the sanctions illegal.

The friendship between China and Russia became even stronger last month. At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Beijing Winter Olympics.