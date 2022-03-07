Yami to protect oppressed women

After ‘A Thursday’, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam’s praise is everywhere. His great performance in this film surprised everyone. Inspired by this character on the silver screen, Yami has embarked on a new adventure.

Yami began working to protect women who had been abused in various ways. He has joined hands with two private companies for this. Yami has joined them to fight against injustice and exploitation of women. He hopes that through these two organizations, oppressed women will be able to return to normal life. The actress is very happy with this new campaign. We have a long way to go to protect them. Yami added, “Joining these two NGOs is just the beginning of my campaign. In the coming days, I will be more vocal about the protection and rights of women in various fields.

In ‘A Thursday’, Yami raises questions about women’s protection and rape. A teenage rape victim knocks on the door of the administration, hoping for justice. But he has to come back again and again disappointed. One day he took the law into his own hands.

What is Yami’s first priority when it comes to choosing a picture? When asked, he said, ‘I give importance to the story of the film first. Then I see how much I need the character to play in the film. I played some of the characters that were short. But the character was needed for the story of the film. I have always tried to choose meaningful characters. I have tried to give something new to the audience. ‘ Yami has spent 10 years in Bollywood. In that context, he said, “I really can’t believe, I’ve been in this industry for 10 years. Today I am happy with my film tour. I am grateful to the managers who trusted me. The media used to say that I am very selective. I want to say, I will select the correct picture. That is why everyone is seeing me on the screen today.’

Yami will be seen in several more films besides the sequel to ‘Oh My God’. He is also acting in ‘Ghost Police’ and ‘Dashabi’. Yami is also in a movie where the names of Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are not correct. Sunny Kaushal is opposite him in this film. Besides, Yami is working on a film of RSVP.