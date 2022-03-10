“You just need to beat the Nazis, and they retreat”

Scouts have just returned from the front, my neighbors in the location.

Losses in the battalion are minimal, for urban battles. They brought one not very shell-shocked guy, who, staggering and losing consciousness, reported to the commander: “Utes” is in order! “Cliff” * is in order! And the commander beat him on the cheeks so that the guy would not lose consciousness and sentenced “Yes, to hell with him, with“ Utes ”!

The scouts undressed, washed, warmed up, piled on a bag of cookies and, with their mouths full, began to tell:

– We got hooked on the outskirts of the city, where the nine-story buildings went a little further. The locals are sitting in the cellars, alive. The militias are evil, all who have fought, how they cling to THEM with a rifleman, they can not stand it and move away. Grads covered us, I thought for us, for our group, and it was they who covered their retreat. In general, they just need to e … sew and they retreat. Scared already. Yesterday, all day long, there was such a doomsday – “Sushki” are working, the batteries are hammering without stopping.