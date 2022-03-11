YouTube’s top earner of 2021 ‘Mr. Beast’

His ancestral name is Jimmy Donaldson. But the 23-year-old YouTuber from the United States is known as ‘Mr. Beast’. And according to the US magazine Forbes, he is the highest earning person from YouTube in 2021. His content has received over one billion views on this platform.

And because of that, his income from YouTube has been 5 crore 40 lakh dollars or 463 crore 61 lakh 75 thousand taka in Bangladeshi currency. In this way, ‘Mr. Beast’ has been able to remove 10-year-old toy reviewer Ryan Kazi, who has been holding the top position of income on YouTube for two consecutive years. Ryan Kazir has been ranked seventh. And his place has gone to American professional boxer Jack Paul. He came up in the top ten for the first time since 2016 with an income of 45 million dollars. Gamer MarkPillar, who took his place after him, has earned 36 million dollars. Fourth was Reth and Link, two presenters of the Mathematical Morning talk show. They have jointly earned 30 million dollars. Minecraft pair Nathan Graham, known as ‘Unsuccessful’, is fifth on the list for the first time. His income was 2 crore and 75 lakh dollars. YouTube Trends expert Chris Stokel-Walker says, The epidemic has also had an impact on the entertainment world. If the movie doesn’t run, the soap opera schedule has changed, and even the release of video games has been delayed. As a result, viewers are forced to keep an eye on YouTube. ‘