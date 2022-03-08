Zelensky addressed the British Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a live video link to the British Parliament House of Commons. At the beginning of his speech, he was greeted by British MPs and politicians. The news was published by BBC.

Addressing British MPs and politicians, Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I have come to you as a citizen, as president of a great country and with a dream. At the time, he compared Ukraine’s war against Russia to Britain’s war effort against Nazi Germany in World War II.

“When the Nazis wanted to take over your country, you did not allow them to lose,” he said. You had to fight for Britain. ‘

He further added that the people of his country had shown heroic efforts against the Russian forces. “I welcome the sanctions imposed on Russia by other countries. But that is not enough. There needs to be a no-fly zone over Ukraine. ‘

“We will not give up and we will not be defeated,” he said. We will fight to the end by sea and air. We will continue to fight for our land, no matter what. We will fight in the forest, in the field, in the streets and everywhere. ‘