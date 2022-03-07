Zelensky calls on Russia to boycott fuel oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more sanctions on Russia. He also called for a boycott of Russia’s fuel oil and oil products. News from the BBC.

In a regular news briefing on Monday local time, Zelensky said, “The ongoing attack shows that Russia has not moved away from its plan against Ukraine. We need a new package of sanctions.

At the briefing, the Ukrainian president called for a boycott of Russian exports. In particular, he mentioned the ban on import of fuel oil and oil products from the country.

Meanwhile, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been a fuel oil crisis around the world. Meanwhile, the United States is on the verge of halting oil imports from the country. Russia accounts for 10 percent of all crude oil and petroleum products imported into the United States.

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, said in a statement on Sunday that US lawmakers were working on a tough law to keep Russia in check. This could lead to a complete ban on Russian oil and fuel imports to the United States.

In such a situation, US officials have negotiated with Venezuela for oil. The country is going to be on the side of Saudi Arabia on the same issue. The United States will ask Saudi Arabia to increase oil production, according to Axis.