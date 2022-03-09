Zelensky denounces the bombing of a children’s hospital in Mariupol: “There are people, children, under the rubble”

Ukraine’s president, Volodimir Zelensky, has condemned the airstrikes, calling the situation an “atrocity.” “There are people, children, under the rubble. How much longer will the world continue to be complicit and ignorant of terror?

Declare the no-fly zone right now! Stop the slaughter! You have the power but it seems that you are losing humanity”, cries Volodimir Zelenski

Last minute of the war in Ukraine: Two of the six humanitarian corridors are working

The Russian authorities have bombed several medical facilities in the city of Mariúpol, which is located in the southeast of the country and whose conquest is key to Russia’s aspirations to unite the Crimean peninsula with the rebel territories of Donbas.

Pavlo Kirilenko, from the Donetsk regional military administration, has indicated that a maternity hospital, a medical center, as well as other health facilities, have been attacked by Russian troops in the area, according to a statement released through Facebook.