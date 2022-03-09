Zelensky drew attention to Putin’s main purpose: He wants to break up Europe, like Ukraine.

Speaking to the German weekly Die Zeit,

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy said, “Putin wants to divide Europe, just like Ukraine. I am sure that Moldova, Georgia, the Baltic States and even Poland are also threatened. As long as Russia has the ability to attack another state, the whole continent is in danger.”

Zelenskiy stated that he was with his people in Russia’s war against his country . “He didn’t expect it to be a patriotic war for us. Putin’s men don’t know Ukraine. But that’s how we are. You feel safe with Ukraine by your side. This is a principle that many in the West should learn from.” made its assessment.