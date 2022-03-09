World

Zelensky drew attention to Putin’s main purpose: He wants to break up Europe, like Ukraine.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 15 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

Speaking to the German weekly Die Zeit,

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy said, “Putin wants to divide Europe, just like Ukraine. I am sure that Moldova, Georgia, the Baltic States and even Poland are also threatened. As long as Russia has the ability to attack another state, the whole continent is in danger.”

Zelenskiy stated that he was with his people in Russia’s war against his country . “He didn’t expect it to be a patriotic war for us. Putin’s men don’t know Ukraine. But that’s how we are. You feel safe with Ukraine by your side. This is a principle that many in the West should learn from.” made its assessment.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 15 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Opposition candidates have been elected president of South Korea

Opposition candidates have been elected president of South Korea

40 mins ago
Photo of Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

42 mins ago
Photo of Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

45 mins ago
Photo of 12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

47 mins ago
Back to top button