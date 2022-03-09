Zelensky hints at complying with Russia’s demands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has softened the tone of the 13-day devastating war. He will no longer try to make Ukraine a member of NATO. But this is the main reason for Russia’s attack on his country. He said this in an interview given to ABC News. At the same time, Zelensky said he was willing to make concessions on Donetsk and Luhansk. In other words, he has indicated that he will accept Russia’s demand for recognition of the two territories as independent states.

On the 13th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia announced a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the capitals Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumi, Kharkiv and Mariupol. The ceasefire lasted from 9 am to 9 pm local time. The locals started leaving those cities from the morning after the start of the temporary ceasefire. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has described the refugee situation in Ukraine as the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

The intelligence services of the United States, the United Kingdom and Ukraine have claimed that a large contingent of Russian land vessels, just 15 kilometers from Kiev, has not made significant progress

The World Bank has approved ৩ 623 million in loans and assistance to Ukraine, which is facing Russian aggression. Bank officials say work is underway to approve another তিন 3 billion package for the country in the next few months.

Ukraine is trying to reach an agreement with Russia, as well as continue fighting on the ground. The third round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials took place last Monday. The fourth phase of the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, local time. It remains to be seen whether any major progress will be made from this meeting.

While not directly confronting the Russian forces, the West is trying to cripple the country’s economy. As part of this, they are banning the country’s banks, financial institutions, MPs, millionaires and businessmen. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil yesterday. In the third round, Japan and South Korea renewed sanctions on Moscow.