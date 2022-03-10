World

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that his country did not develop chemical or other weapons of mass destruction.
No one is developing any chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction on our soil. And the whole world knows it, you (the Russians – TASS note) know it,” Zelensky said in his address, published on the Telegram channel of the president’s office.

In addition, the head of state noted that the army and the people of Ukraine have already done everything so that the countries of the European Union would like to see it as part of the association.

“Today and tomorrow, discussions are taking place in Europe regarding the future of Ukraine in the European Union. I believe that our people, our state, our army have already done everything so that they want to see us there among equals, to invite us there,” Zelensky said.

