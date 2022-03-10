Zelensky seeks Britain’s help in preventing Russian aggression from Shakespeare to Churchill
Wearing army khaki T-shirt. Beard piercing cheeks. This face, which stood up with the message of strong resistance against the Russian aggression, is now over-worn
Many heads of state have spoken in the past at Westminster Hall or the House of Lords in the British Parliament. However, no one has had the opportunity to speak directly to the MPs before entering the chamber.Zelensky attended the meeting on Tuesday via video link. From Shakespeare to Churchill, one by one, the famous landowners of Britain borrowed writings or comments to show just how much they needed Britain’s cooperation to defeat the Russian aggression.
To express Britain’s position during World War II, the then Prime Minister Winston Churchill said: “Britain will fight everywhere, from the beach to the sky.” “From the jungles, the fields, the beaches, the roads, I will fight against Russia to the end,” Zelensky said on Tuesday. At sea. In the sky. We will continue to fight everywhere to protect our motherland … no matter what compensation he pays in return. ”
He spoke in Ukrainian, the country’s president. The MPs were listening to the English translation through special headphones. 500 headphones were provided in Parliament overnight for this special occasion. The guest gallery was also packed. An MP brought his six-year-old daughter to listen to Zelensky. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain was also present.
In his words, “The question for us now is, ‘To be or not to be’. That is, of course, yes to be! ”
Zelensky then compared Ukraine to the situation in Britain during World War II. “We do not want to lose what we have,” he said. Just as you did not want to lose your country to the Nazis. ” He urged lawmakers to view Russia as a “terrorist state.” He demanded that Britain impose more sanctions on Russia and close Britain’s airspace to the Russians. “We are asking for help from civilized countries like yours,” he said.
Opposition Labor leader Kier Sturmer said Zelensky could have walked out if he had wanted to. He also had that opportunity. Everyone understood the matter. But he did not. “Putin has done what he wanted most of the time,” he said. But Zelensky’s determination has inspired the world to tighten its grip on Putin. He has inspired the whole of Ukraine to stand up. And Russia has stepped in to thwart the plan. ”
Zelensky’s praise did not stop at the greetings of the leaders. He is also mentioned as a leader of the western countries, a Labor MP. Even at the end of the meeting, the whole house stood up and greeted him.