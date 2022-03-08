World

Zelensky thanks Biden for banning Russian oil and gas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden. Zelensky thanked Biden in a tweet on Tuesday for banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports from the United States. This information has been informed in a report of the US media CNN News.

“Thanks to the personal leadership of the United States and the president of the country, the ban on oil, gas and coal from the US market has hit the heart of Putin’s war aspirations,” Zelensky wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, Joe Biden announced a ban on oil imports from Russia on Tuesday, local time. “We are banning all imports of oil, gas and fuel from Russia,” Biden told a news conference at the White House. This means that Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports. The American people will give Putin another strong push.

The United States and its Western allies imposed sanctions on Ukraine on February 22 before launching an attack on Ukraine. U.S. lawmakers are also pressing the Biden administration to ban oil imports from Russia.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of oil and natural gas. The country is facing a global embargo on attacks on Ukraine. This time the energy export sector was also added to the ban.

