Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recorded a speech in the UK House of Commons. This is the first time a leader of a country has addressed the lower house of the British Parliament. When Zelensky was speaking, all the legislators were silent. And after the speech, one by one, lawmakers praised Zelensky.

The Ukraine issue is being debated in the UK Parliament. The issue is whether the British government has done enough for the Ukrainians, and whether it has imposed enough sanctions on Russia. But when it comes to aiding Ukraine and taking a stand against Russia, the UK’s opposition and government parties are united.

Impressions are gained in a fluid, global, diffused way. British lawmakers praised Zelensky’s actions. Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Scotland, said: “President Jelensky salutes you. The UK government is on the side of the Ukrainian people. “Ukraine must win peace, justice and sovereignty,” he said.