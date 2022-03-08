World

Zelensky’s record, five-faced British leaders in praise

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 19 hours ago
1 1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recorded a speech in the UK House of Commons. This is the first time a leader of a country has addressed the lower house of the British Parliament. When Zelensky was speaking, all the legislators were silent. And after the speech, one by one, lawmakers praised Zelensky.

The Ukraine issue is being debated in the UK Parliament. The issue is whether the British government has done enough for the Ukrainians, and whether it has imposed enough sanctions on Russia. But when it comes to aiding Ukraine and taking a stand against Russia, the UK’s opposition and government parties are united.

Impressions are gained in a fluid, global, diffused way. British lawmakers praised Zelensky’s actions. Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Scotland, said: “President Jelensky salutes you. The UK government is on the side of the Ukrainian people. “Ukraine must win peace, justice and sovereignty,” he said.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 19 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

48 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

2 hours ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button