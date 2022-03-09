Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attacking maternity hospital

Mariupol (dpa) – Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking a maternity clinic in the embattled port city of Mariupol. President Volodymyr Zelenskyj published a video via Twitter that is said to show the completely devastated rooms of the clinic.

Accordingly, one or more projectiles or bombs must have hit the courtyard of the clinic complex. The blast destroyed windows, furniture and doors, as can be seen in the video. The terrain around the building on the Azov Sea in the south-east of the country was littered with rubble.

“Russian troops attacked the maternity ward. People, children are under the rubble,” Zelenskyy wrote. The strategically important port city has been besieged by Russian troops for days. According to local authorities, several bombs were dropped. This could not be verified independently.

Corridor in Mariupol does not work

According to the separatists in the Donetsk region, the agreed “humanitarian corridor” is still not working. “People are leaving Mariupol on their own as soon as possible,” spokesman for the pro-Russian forces, Eduard Bassurin, told Russian state television. According to him, 42 people were able to leave the city on the Azov Sea on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, several people have been killed or injured in new airstrikes on cities in Ukraine. In the city of Malyn in the Zhytomyr region, three adults and two children died when bombs destroyed seven houses, according to civil defense on Wednesday night. At least one person died in Ochtyrka near Sumy and 14 people were injured. The Russian army shelled the town’s civilian infrastructure for two hours, said the head of the regional administration, Dmytro Shyvytskyi. The information is not independently verifiable.