Zhou Yuelong keeps Luca Brecel out of eighth finals Turkish Masters snooker

Luca Brecel failed to qualify for the eighth finals at the Turkish Masters on Thursday (WST/603,000 euros). In Antalya, Turkey, he lost 5-4 to the Chinese Zhou Yuelong in the third round.

The 27-year-old Limburger saw Yuelong (WS 24) steal the first frame with a 68 break. Brecel (WS 15) immediately hit back and took a 2-1 lead with, among other things, a 71 break. In frames four and five, Yuelong potted breaks away from 54 and 52 to take the lead again. Brecel equalized, but in the next frame our compatriot missed a few opportunities.

The 24-year-old from Chengdu took advantage of the misses and came with a 65 break on a frame of the victory. In no time, “The Belgian Bullet” was able to pull off a decisive frame with an 84 break, but Yuelong saved a 71 break for the win.

